Service categories
-
Web analytics services
A web analytics service tracks user behavior on websites so that website owners can understand user usage and optimize their websites.30 alternatives
-
Cloud computing platforms
A cloud computing platform provides on-demand hosting services.12 alternatives
-
Content delivery network (CDN) services
A content delivery network (CDN) is a geographically distributed network.7 alternatives
-
Email providers
An email provider provides its users with an e-mail address and the corresponding mailboxes.20 alternatives
-
Virtual private server (VPS) hosters
A virtual private server (VPS) hoster provides virtual servers with predefined RAM, storage, traffic and virtual cores.23 alternatives
-
Search engines
A search engine allows their users to search the internet.6 alternatives
-
Transactional email service
A transactional mail service offers users the ability to send emails from their applications via the service.5 alternatives
-
Domain name registrars
Domain name registrars are companies that manages the reservation of Internet domain names.12 alternatives
-
Time tracking apps
A time tracking app is an application that helps users track how much time was spent on which task or project.13 alternatives
-
Navigation apps
Navigation apps help you get from A to B.8 alternatives
-
Uptime monitoring services
An uptime monitoring service periodically checks if a website or other service is active.10 alternatives
-
File hosting services
With a file hosting service, users can upload files to back them up or share them with others.11 alternatives
-
Machine translation services
A machine translation service (translator) is a service that programmatically translates text from one language to another.5 alternatives
-
Object storage providers
Object storage providers allow their users to store files hierarchically.11 alternatives
-
Microblogging services
A microblogging service allows users to post short texts, images or links to videos.2 alternatives
-
VPN services
A VPN service tunnels your internet traffic through a server.7 alternatives
-
Managed DNS providers
A managed DNS provider can be used to set DNS records for domains.8 alternatives
-
Professional networking platforms
A professional networking platform is a social network focused on business relationships.1 alternatives
-
Function as a service (FaaS) providers
A function as a service (FaaS) allows customers to run applications without managing the infrastructure.1 alternatives
-
Platform as a service (PaaS) providers
A platform as a service (PaaS) is a cloud computing service that focuses on deploying applications, rather than providing servers.4 alternatives
-
Error tracking services
An error tracking services reports errors of an application and informs the developers.4 alternatives
-
Electronic signature software
An electronic signature software help customers sign documents digitally.7 alternatives
-
Public DNS resolvers
A public DNS resolver translates domain names into IP addresses.10 alternatives
-
Payment service providers
A payment service provider (PSP) helps businesses process payments.10 alternatives
-
Captcha services
A captcha system helps to detect whether a real human or a bot is using a website.7 alternatives
-
Spelling and grammar checkers
A spelling and grammar checker helps authors to check their texts for spelling and grammar errors.1 alternatives
-
Password managers
A password manager is a software that allows users to store and manage passwords securely.9 alternatives
-
Instant messaging apps
An instant messaging app allows people to send text messages and also media to each other.5 alternatives
-
Version control services
A version control service helps to manage software source code and its changes.6 alternatives
-
Identity and access management (IAM) services
An identity and access management (IAM) service manages users and their access to resources.7 alternatives
-
Live chat software
Live chat software is software that can be embedded in a website so that users can ask questions directly in the website to the website operator/support.5 alternatives
-
Web browsers
A web browser, also called internet browser, is an application that allows users to access the World Wide Web.3 alternatives
-
Video conferencing software
Video conferencing software allows two or more people to communicate with each other over the Internet via Video and Audio.9 alternatives
-
Document collaboration services
A document collaboration service allows users to work together on documents, spreadsheets, presentations, or the like.5 alternatives
-
Calendar services
A calendar service is a digital calendar that helps users manage appointments and scheduling,4 alternatives
-
Email marketing services
An email marketing service helps manage email marketing campaigns and newsletters.11 alternatives
-
Font services
A font service provides access to web or computer fonts.2 alternatives
-
WordPress hosting providers
Wordpress hosting providers offer hosting services that are specifically tailored to WordPress and therefore make it very easy to host websites, blogs or stores that run on WordPress professionally.14 alternatives
-
Team communication services
A team communication service helps a team to communicate with each other.12 alternatives
-
Managed Kubernetes services
A managed Kubernetes service provides a managed environment to use the container orchestration system Kubernetes.14 alternatives
-
Video hosting services
On a video hosting service, videos can be uploaded and then embedded on websites.4 alternatives
-
Video platforms
A video platforms allows users to share videos or streams online.2 alternatives
-
Maps API services
A maps API service provides custom maps over an API that can be used in websites or apps.4 alternatives
-
Tag management systems
A tag management system is software that helps add and manage tags on a website.7 alternatives
-
DDoS protection services
A DDoS protection service can be placed in front of a web application or server to protect it from DDoS attacks.3 alternatives
-
Session recording tools
A session recording tool tracks the users' interaction with a website to get a more profound understanding of how users are using the interface and where they might be struggling.7 alternatives
-
ACME SSL certificate providers
An SSL certificate is a digital certificate that is used to establish an encrypted connection to a web server (HTTPS).1 alternatives
-
Survey tools
Survey Tools allow you to create surveys.15 alternatives
-
Marketing automation software
Marketing automation software helps marketers automate repetitive tasks.9 alternatives
-
Project Management Software
Project Management Software streamlines project management and development.5 alternatives
-
Consent management platform (CMP)
A consent management platform (CMP) is software that provides a cookie banner to request consent for cookies and services.4 alternatives
-
SMS APIs
SMS APIs enable you to send SMS messages to your customers.4 alternatives
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner