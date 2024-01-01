MapTiler is a map API service from Switzerland. They offer a designer that allows you to customize the map design. It is easy to integrate in your own application with SDKs for many platforms and iframes for simple websites.
European maps API services
A maps API service provides custom maps over an API that can be used in websites or apps. For example, a restaurant or any other company might use a maps API provider to embed a map of their locations on their website.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
European services
OpenCage is a map API service from Germany. They offer SDKs for multiple platforms and a iframe integration.
Geoapify is a German maps API service with many APIs for maps, addresses, route calculations and many more.
JawgMaps is a maps API service from France. The offer custom maps, routing and elevation profile data.
