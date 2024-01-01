Geoapify
Geoapify is a German maps API service with many APIs for maps, addresses, route calculations and many more.
Pricing
Geoapify offers a free plan and the first paid plan starts at 49€/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|maps.geoapify.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
Report
|maps01.geoapify.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
Report
|maps02.geoapify.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
Report
|maps03.geoapify.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
Report
|www.geoapify.com
|Representation
|Web
|
Report