Media / Press

How to be a free European citizen online
European alternatives to liberate your technology!
Constantin Graf from Vienna compares software tools "Made in Europe".
Constantin Graf, founder of the platform "European Alternatives" comes from Vienna and is a freelance web developer. As a side project, he launched the European Alternatives platform in 2021 to end a tedious search for European alternatives in the digital realm. In our conversation, Constantin gives us insights into the creation and development of his platform.
