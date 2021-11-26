Blog
-
Using Scaleway Object Storage as a Laravel S3 File Storage
Scaleway Object Storage is a S3-compatible object storage service by the French cloud platform Scaleway. Scaleway Object Storage automatically stores files in multiple availability zones (Multi-AZ) and only uses renewable energy to power their servers. This tutorial is a step-by-step guide on how to store files in Laravel to a Scaleway Object Storage bucket.
-
Removing Google Fonts and self-host it locally in Laravel projects
Self-hosting of Google Fonts, if done correctly, has many advantages. First, Google Fonts (the CDN service, not the fonts themselves) has been declared illegal in the EU. So if you as a website hoster want to comply with this regulation, it is a good idea to self-host.
-
How to host a static site on bunny.net CDN with automatic deployment
bunny.net is one of the few european CDN providers and it is the perfect service to host fast and reliable static sites. This guide works for sites generated with static site generators like Jekyll, Ghost, ect. I use bunny.net for my personal website (constantingraf.at) and I will use this site as an example for this guide.
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner