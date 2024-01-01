Scaleway is a cloud provider with a variety of services. Besides the public cloud called Scaleway Elements, they also offer dedicated servers and even renting racks in data centers.

The public cloud Scaleway Elements offers all the important components of a general cloud provider. There are virtual servers, an object storage service that is S3-compatible, DNS and VPC. They also offer some managed services like managed kubernetes or managed databases. The managed databases available are MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Pricing

A development instance starts at €7.68 per month. Pricing is explained on their website in a relatively easy to understand way.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider api.scaleway.com Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report console.scaleway.com Management of Core Service Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report www.scaleway.com Representation Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report

Sustainability

Scaleway servers are powered with 100% renewable energy. It also tries to be as energy efficient as possible and Scaleway provides very detailed information on sustainability.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.