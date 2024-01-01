UpCloud
UpCloud is a cloud computing platform with servers around the world. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases, managed Kubernetes and object storage. The block storage can be upgraded to achieve higher read and write speeds (IOPS), which can be useful for databases or other memory-intensive applications.
Pricing
The cheapest general purpose instance with one core and 1GB RAM starts at €7/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|hub.upcloud.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.upcloud.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|upcloud.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|developers.upcloud.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
UpCloud uses renewable energy in some data centers (currently all european data centers). The list of all data centers and their energy source can be found here.