UpCloud is a cloud computing platform with servers around the world. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases, managed Kubernetes and object storage. The block storage can be upgraded to achieve higher read and write speeds (IOPS), which can be useful for databases or other memory-intensive applications.

Pricing

The cheapest general purpose instance with one core and 1GB RAM starts at €7/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider hub.upcloud.com Core Service Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report api.upcloud.com Core Service Web UpCloud (AS202053) Report upcloud.com Representation Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report developers.upcloud.com Documentation Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report

Sustainability

UpCloud uses renewable energy in some data centers (currently all european data centers). The list of all data centers and their energy source can be found here.