Hetzner is a German hoster that sells virtual servers with very affordable prices.
European virtual private server (VPS) hosters
A virtual private server (VPS) hoster provides virtual servers with predefined RAM, storage, traffic and virtual cores.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
European services
netcup is a German hoster with affordable prices and multiple location in Europe. They also offer special storage instances.
Combell Cloud
Combell Cloud is an OpenStack based VPS provider from Belgium. Combell offers Linux and Windows virtual servers, a free load balancer and unlimited data traffic.
Scaleway is a cloud provider with a variety of services. Besides the public cloud called Scaleway Elements, they also offer dedicated servers and even renting racks in data centers.
The public cloud Scaleway Elements offers all the important components of a general cloud provider. There are virtual servers, an object storage service that is S3-compatible, DNS and VPC. They also offer some managed services like managed kubernetes or managed databases. The managed databases available are MySQL and PostgreSQL.
Tilaa is a virtual private server provider from the Netherlands. It uses renewable energy and offers bis storage servers and managed databases with multipe nodes.
Contabo is a hoster from Germany with cheap prices and data centers around the world.
IONOS is a German cloud computing platform. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases and object storage.
Leaseweb VPS
Leaseweb VPS is the virtual private server (VPS) product of the Dutch cloud provider Leaseweb. They offer servers in data centers in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
OVHcloud is a public cloud provider from France with a wide range of services. It offers the classic services such as virtual servers for different applications, object storage, managed databases and managed Kubernetes.
OVHcloud is also based on OpenStack and offers the possibility to configure the services via the OpenStack CLI.
UpCloud is a cloud computing platform with servers around the world. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases, managed Kubernetes and object storage. The block storage can be upgraded to achieve higher read and write speeds (IOPS), which can be useful for databases or other memory-intensive applications.
Exoscale is a cloud computing platform from Switzerland with several server locations within Europe. It offers virtual servers, object storage (S3 compatible), managed kubernetes, managed databases, DNS and CDN. The managed database service offers Apache Kafka and Redis in addition to the commonly offered MySQL and PostgreSQL. The virtual servers are available in different strengths and specializations such as CPU, memory, storage optimized. In addition, own GPU instances are offered, which can be used for GPU intensive computations.
On the subject of API key permissions, API keys can be created that can be restricted to individual service groups such as "Compute". For the object storage service, it can even be restricted at bucket level.
The company is owned by A1, one of the largest Austrian communication providers.
Infomaniak Public Cloud
Infomaniak Public Cloud is a Swiss virtual private server provider. It provides top-of-the-range equipment in secure tier 3+ data centers in Switzerland, which hosts some of their other services.
Open Telekom Cloud
Open Telekom Cloud is a cloud computing platform by the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG. The cloud provider is based on OpenStack which is open source and can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.
Fuga Cloud
Fuga Cloud is a cloud platform from the Netherlands. It offers virtual servers in many different sizes and also GPU and memory optimized instances. It is possible to attach block storage to the instances. Fuga Cloud also offers object storage (more about Fuga Cloud Object Store here), load balancers, managed kubernetes and DNS. Fuga Cloud is also based on OpenStack and offers the possibility to configure the services via the OpenStack CLI. Using a open source platform can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.
Virtua.Cloud
Virtua.Cloud is a virtual private server provider from France. It offers Linux and Windows VPS with DDoS protection by default and instant deploy features.
Aruba Cloud
Aruba Cloud is a VPS provider from Italy with many data centers in Europe. It offers virtual servers, managed databases, domains and DNS.
cloudscale
cloudscale is a Swiss virtual private server (VPS) hoster. They offer compute types for general purpose, memory optimized and CPU-optimized. All instances have a 99.99% uptime SLA, NVMe SSD storage and include 100 GB traffic per day.
AlphaVPS is a VPS hoster from Bulgaria. Depending on the use case they offer different types of virtual servers - high-performance, storage, affordable and with specified underlying hardware. The offer servers in Europe (f.e. Bulgaria, Germany and the UK) and in the USA.
V.PS is a virtual private server (VPS) hoster from Estonia. V.PS is a subsidary of xTom and offers servers all around the world.
Hostinger VPS
Hostinger is a hoster based in Lithuania, which among other products also offers a virtual private servers.
STACKIT is a cloud computing platform by the German retail group Schwarz Group. They offers managed services like object storage, kubernetes, block storage and databases. Besides the often offered managed services MySQL and Postgres, STACKIT also offers managed Redis, MongoDB, RabbitMQ and ELK (Elasticsearch, Logstash and Kibana). STACKIT currently operates two data centers, one in Germany and one in Austria.
VPSBG is a virtual private server hosters from Bulgaria. They offer many types of virtual servers, accept Bitcoin payments and provide DDoS protection.
Clouding.io
Clouding is a Spanish VPS provider, they focus on flexibility by allowing you to change capacities at any time and hourly billing without monthly minimums.
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner