Germany
Uses renewable energy
IONOS is a German cloud computing platform. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases and object storage.

The prices for virtual servers are calculated per resource (GB of RAM or virtual core). The price for 1GB RAM is about 5$/month and the price per core starts at 18$/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
dcd.ionos.com Management of Core Service Web Report
cloud.ionos.com Representation Web Report

The data centers in Germany, UK and the biggest one in the USA only use renewable energy. In the other data centers the carbon is offset.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

netcup
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
netcup is a German hoster with affordable prices and multiple location in Europe. They also offer special storage instances.

Scaleway
France
Uses renewable energy
EU
Scaleway is a cloud provider with a variety of services. Besides the public cloud called Scaleway Elements, they also offer dedicated servers and even renting racks in data centers.

The public cloud Scaleway Elements offers all the important components of a general cloud provider. There are virtual servers, an object storage service that is S3-compatible, DNS and VPC. They also offer some managed services like managed kubernetes or managed databases. The managed databases available are MySQL and PostgreSQL.

OVHcloud
France EU
OVHcloud is a public cloud provider from France with a wide range of services. It offers the classic services such as virtual servers for different applications, object storage, managed databases and managed Kubernetes.

OVHcloud is also based on OpenStack and offers the possibility to configure the services via the OpenStack CLI.

Scaleway
France
Uses renewable energy
EU
gridscale
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
gridscale is a cloud computing platform from Germany. Like most general cloud providers, gridscale provides virtual servers, managed Kubernetes, managed databases, load balancers and object storage. They offer a big variety of database types like Postgres, Microsoft SQL, MariaDB, MySQL and Redis as a cache and as a storage. They also provide managed NFS (network file storage) servers, that can be helpful to share data between Kubernetes nodes. gridscale offers servers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

