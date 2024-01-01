IONOS is a German cloud computing platform. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases and object storage.

Pricing

The prices for virtual servers are calculated per resource (GB of RAM or virtual core). The price for 1GB RAM is about 5$/month and the price per core starts at 18$/month.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider dcd.ionos.com Management of Core Service Web IONOS (AS8560) Report cloud.ionos.com Representation Web IONOS (AS8560) Report

Sustainability

The data centers in Germany, UK and the biggest one in the USA only use renewable energy. In the other data centers the carbon is offset.

