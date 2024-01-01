IONOS
IONOS is a German cloud computing platform. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases and object storage.
Pricing
The prices for virtual servers are calculated per resource (GB of RAM or virtual core). The price for 1GB RAM is about 5$/month and the price per core starts at 18$/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|dcd.ionos.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|cloud.ionos.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
The data centers in Germany, UK and the biggest one in the USA only use renewable energy. In the other data centers the carbon is offset.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.