gridscale is a cloud computing platform from Germany. Like most general cloud providers, gridscale provides virtual servers, managed Kubernetes, managed databases, load balancers and object storage. They offer a big variety of database types like Postgres, Microsoft SQL, MariaDB, MySQL and Redis as a cache and as a storage. They also provide managed NFS (network file storage) servers, that can be helpful to share data between Kubernetes nodes. gridscale offers servers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Pricing

gridscale offers a transparent pricing. Managed databases start at €50/month and €27/month for a virtual server.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider api.gridscale.io Core Service Web gridscale (AS29423) Report gridscale.io Core Service Web gridscale (AS29423) Report my.gridscale.io Authentication Web gridscale (AS29423) Report

Sustainability

All data centers of gridscale are powered by renewable energy.

