SysEleven MetaKube is a managed Kubernetes service from Germany. They are CNCF-certified Kubernetes service provider and offer their own OpenStack infrastructure in Germany. In addition to selling Kubernetes clusters they also provide building blocks like database or observability applications that can be installed on the cluster.

Pricing

The pricing of a cluster starts at €0,1 per cluster hour (about €80 per month). The next plan also contains curated managed applications.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider portal.syseleven.de Management of Core Service Web SysEleven MetaKube (AS25291) Report www.syseleven.de Representation Web SysEleven MetaKube (AS25291) Report www.syseleven-status.net Status Page Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report

Sustainability

The data center in Berlin is powered with renewable energy.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.