SysEleven MetaKube
SysEleven MetaKube is a managed Kubernetes service from Germany. They are CNCF-certified Kubernetes service provider and offer their own OpenStack infrastructure in Germany. In addition to selling Kubernetes clusters they also provide building blocks like database or observability applications that can be installed on the cluster.
Pricing
The pricing of a cluster starts at €0,1 per cluster hour (about €80 per month). The next plan also contains curated managed applications.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|portal.syseleven.de
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.syseleven.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|www.syseleven-status.net
|Status Page
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
The data center in Berlin is powered with renewable energy.
