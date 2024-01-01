SysEleven MetaKube logo

SysEleven MetaKube

Germany EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

SysEleven MetaKube

SysEleven MetaKube is a managed Kubernetes service from Germany. They are CNCF-certified Kubernetes service provider and offer their own OpenStack infrastructure in Germany. In addition to selling Kubernetes clusters they also provide building blocks like database or observability applications that can be installed on the cluster.

Pricing

The pricing of a cluster starts at €0,1 per cluster hour (about €80 per month). The next plan also contains curated managed applications.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
portal.syseleven.de Management of Core Service Web Report
www.syseleven.de Representation Web Report
www.syseleven-status.net Status Page Web Report

Sustainability

The data center in Berlin is powered with renewable energy.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category Managed Kubernetes services
Scaleway logo

Scaleway
France
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

Scaleway is a cloud provider with a variety of services. Besides the public cloud called Scaleway Elements, they also offer dedicated servers and even renting racks in data centers.

The public cloud Scaleway Elements offers all the important components of a general cloud provider. There are virtual servers, an object storage service that is S3-compatible, DNS and VPC. They also offer some managed services like managed kubernetes or managed databases. The managed databases available are MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Read more
gridscale logo

gridscale
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

gridscale is a cloud computing platform from Germany. Like most general cloud providers, gridscale provides virtual servers, managed Kubernetes, managed databases, load balancers and object storage. They offer a big variety of database types like Postgres, Microsoft SQL, MariaDB, MySQL and Redis as a cache and as a storage. They also provide managed NFS (network file storage) servers, that can be helpful to share data between Kubernetes nodes. gridscale offers servers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner