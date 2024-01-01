Privacy Policy

European Alternatives is a service of the sole proprietorship of Constantin Graf. Further information about the company can be found in the imprint. This privacy policy will explain how this company uses the personal data we collect from you when you use our services.

What data do we collect?

European Alternatives collects the following data:

Anonymized activity on the site (which sites were visited, outbound link clicks, duration)

If you subscribe to the newsletter: name, email address

If you use the live chat: See details below under "Live chat - Userlike"

How do we collect your data?

You directly provide European Alternatives with most of the data we collect. We collect data and process data when you:

Use or view our website

Subscribe to our newsletter

Use the live chat feature in the right bottom corner of the site

How will we use your data?

European Alternatives collects your data so that we can:

Understand how you use our product

Provide you with a live chat

Inform you about the latest updates and interesting news related to the context of the website

How do we store your data?

The live chat data is stored at sendinblue in a German data center. See more under "Live chat - Userlike"

The live chat data is stored at sendinblue in a German data center. See more under "Live chat - Userlike"

European Alternatives will keep your [enter type of data] for [enter time period]. Once this time period has expired, we will delete your data by [enter how you delete users’ data].

What are your data protection rights?

European Alternatives would like to make sure you are fully aware of all of your data protection rights. Every user is entitled to the following:

The right to access – You have the right to request European Alternatives for copies of your personal data. We may charge you a small fee for this service.

The right to rectification – You have the right to request that European Alternatives correct any information you believe is inaccurate. You also have the right to request European Alternatives to complete the information you believe is incomplete.

The right to erasure – You have the right to request that European Alternatives erase your personal data, under certain conditions.

The right to restrict processing – You have the right to request that European Alternatives restrict the processing of your personal data, under certain conditions.

The right to object to processing – You have the right to object to European Alternatives’s processing of your personal data, under certain conditions.

The right to data portability – You have the right to request that European Alternatives transfer the data that we have collected to another organization, or directly to you, under certain conditions.

If you make a request, we have one month to respond to you. If you would like to exercise any of these rights, please contact us at our email: mail (at) constantingraf.at

You can also write a letter to address from the imprint page.

Cookies

Cookies are text files placed on your computer to collect standard Internet log information and visitor behavior information. When you visit our websites, we may collect information from you automatically through cookies or similar technology

For further information, visit allaboutcookies.org.

How do we use cookies?

European Alternatives uses cookies in a range of ways to improve your experience on our website, including:

To provide basic functionality and prevent misuse of the website

To provide a live chat feature for the users

What types of cookies do we use?

There are a number of different types of cookies, however, our website uses:

Functionality – European Alternatives uses these cookies so that we recognize you on our website and remember your previously selected preferences. These could include what language you prefer and location you are in. A mix of first-party and third-party cookies are used.

How to manage cookies

You can set your browser not to accept cookies, and the above website tells you how to remove cookies from your browser. However, in a few cases, some of our website features may not function as a result.

Privacy policies of other websites

The European Alternatives website contains links to other websites. Our privacy policy applies only to our website, so if you click on a link to another website, you should read their privacy policy.

Affiliate marketing

On the website are so-called affiliate links, which are marked as such. These links lead to external websites, which are not part of our service. If a product is subsequently purchased on the website, we receive a commission. Technically, no data is collected for this on the website european-alternatives.eu and no external codes are integrated on our website for affiliate marketing. However, the links to the external websites contain information (e.g. a parameter), which informs the external website that the user comes from us. It is possible that the external website sets a cookie to link this information to the behavior on the website.

Newsletter - sendinblue

Analytics - plausible

This website uses plausible.

CDN - bunny

Live chat - Userlike

This website uses Userlike, live chat software produced by the company Userlike UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Probsteigasse 44-46, 50670 Cologne, Germany. You can use Userlike to chat with our employees in real-time. At the start of the chat, the following personal data is collected:

Date and time of the chat,

Browser type/version,

IP address,

Operating system used,

URL of the previously visited website,

Amount of data sent.

And if provided by you: first name, surname, and e-mail address.

Depending on the course of the conversation with our employees, further personal data may be provided by you in the chat. The nature of this information depends heavily on your request or the problem you are describing.

All our employees have been trained in data protection and in the handling of customer data. All our employees are obliged to maintain confidentiality and have accordingly signed an addendum to their employment contracts which obliges them to maintain confidentiality and observe data protection.

By accessing the european-alternatives.eu web page, the chat widget is loaded as a JavaScript file from AWS Cloudfront. The chat widget technically represents the source code executed on your computer that enables the chat.

In addition, European Alternatives stores the history of live chats. The purpose of this is to save our customers from having to go through a long history of requests, and for us to constantly monitor the quality of our live chat service. Processing is permitted pursuant to Art. 6 Para. 1 Book f, GDPR. If you do not wish your live chat history to be stored, please do not hesitate to contact us using the contact details listed below. Stored live chats and any other of your data will then be deleted by us immediately.

The storage of chat data also serves the purpose of ensuring the security of our information technology systems. This is also our legitimate interest, which is why processing is permitted under Art. 6 Para. 1 Book f, GDPR. The legal basis for the processing of the data provided in the chat is also Art. 6 Para. 1 Books b and f, GDPR.

Further information can be found in the Data processing terms of Userlike UG (haftungsbeschränkt).

Changes to our privacy policy

European Alternatives keeps its privacy policy under regular review and places any updates on this web page. This privacy policy was last updated on 5 February 2022.

If you have any questions about European Alternatives’s privacy policy, the data we hold on you, or you would like to exercise one of your data protection rights, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Email us at: mail (at) constantingraf.at