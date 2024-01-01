European alternatives for popular services
Google Analytics
Google Analytics is a free and widely used web analytics platform. It integrates well in with other Google marketing products like Google Ads. Google Analytics can also be used to track users of iOS and Android applications.30 alternatives
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Amazon Web Services is one of the biggest cloud services in the world. They offer a wide range of services like on-demand servers (f.e. EC2), storage (S3), managed services like databases (RDS) and many more.12 alternatives
Gmail
Gmail is a free email provider by Google. Google also offers a paid email service as part of the Google Workspace.20 alternatives
NordVPN
NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN services which over 5000 servers around the world.7 alternatives
Google Maps
Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation apps worldwide. It can be used to route from A to B via car, walking, a bike or public transportation and offers apps for almost all platforms. Google Maps is free of charge and makes money with advertisement and the collection of usage data. Google Maps also has a maps API product called Google Maps Platform, that can be used for embedding maps into websites or use custom maps in all kinds of application. You can find European Alternatives to Google Maps Platform [here](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/google-maps-platform).8 alternatives
Slack
Slack is one of the most widely used team chat services in the world. It provides a free plan where the number of messages that can be seen in the chat history is limited.12 alternatives
Google Tag Manager
Google Tag Manager (GTM) is a tag manager system from the US-American tech company Google. The product can be used to embed tags on a website. A tag can basically be any JavaScript code. GTM is often used to embed tags from other Google products, such as [Google Analytics](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/google-analytics) or Google Ads.7 alternatives
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is a business communication service with chat, audio and video call features. It it also has special features for the use in classrooms.12 alternatives
Sentry
Sentry is an error tracking service. It is open source, but also has a hosted service.4 alternatives
Cloudflare
Cloudflare provides CDN and DDOS protection services.7 alternatives
Microsoft Bing
Microsoft Bing is after Google Search the second biggest search engine in the world. In addition to its own search engine, many alternative search engines also use Microsoft Bing's search results in the background. These include Yahoo!, DuckDuckGo and [Ecosia](https://european-alternatives.eu/product/ecosia), among others.6 alternatives
Google Public DNS
The Google Public DNS is a free DNS service from Google.10 alternatives
Amazon S3
Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) is an object storage service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Many tools offer support for S3, which has led to the S3 API becoming a quasi-industry standard for object storage providers.11 alternatives
Google Cloud Platform
Google Cloud Platform, short GCP, is one of the biggest cloud platforms in the world. It offers countless services, like the standard cloud services like virtual servers, managed databases, DNS, managed kubernetes and object storage, but also more advanced services like serverless computing.12 alternatives
Google Search
Google is the biggest search engine in the world, from the USA-based company Alphabet.6 alternatives
Dropbox
Dropbox is probably the most well-known file hosting service. It provides apps for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac and Linux.11 alternatives
Google Translate
Google Translate is a free translation service that supports many languages. With this service it is not only possible to have normal texts translated automatically, but also documents and entire websites.5 alternatives
Microsoft Azure
Microsoft Azure is one of the largest cloud platforms in the world. It offers all the standard services that the big other cloud providers also offer, such as virtual servers, managed databases, object storage, CDN, etc.. One advantage is that since the service is from microsoft it integrates well with existing microsoft products.12 alternatives
Intercom
Intercom is a live chat software from the USA with many integrations.5 alternatives
GitHub
GitHub is a version control service from Microsoft. It is very well known as it is used by many important open source projects for version control.6 alternatives
reCAPTCHA
reCAPTCHA is a CAPTCHA service owned by Google. It is completely free, but has been criticized for its poor privacy practices.7 alternatives
LogRocket
LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics.7 alternatives
Google Cloud Storage
Google Cloud Storage is the object storage service of the [Google Cloud Platform](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/gcp-google-cloud-platform).11 alternatives
stripe
Stripe is a modern online payment service provider with lots of services and intergrations.10 alternatives
Amazon Simple Email Service (SES)
Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) is the transactional email service of [Amazon Web Services (AWS)](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/aws-amazon-web-services).5 alternatives
Postmark
Postmark is a transactional email service with a focus on fast and reliable delivery.5 alternatives
WhatsApp is a free instant messaging app from Meta Platforms.5 alternatives
Google Docs
Google Docs is Google's very popular document colaboration service5 alternatives
Bitbucket
Bitbucket is a version control service from Atlassian. Atlassian is an Australian software company known for its project management software.6 alternatives
DocuSign
DocuSign is a electronic signature software from the USA. It is US ESIGN and eIDAS compliant.7 alternatives
1Password
1Password is a password manager from Canada with clients for iOS, Android and macOS.9 alternatives
LastPass
LastPass is a password manager from the USA with clients for Android, iOS and different desktop platforms.9 alternatives
Grammarly
Grammarly is a spelling and grammar checker from the USA.1 alternatives
Okta
Okta is one of the biggest identity and access managment provider in th world. The company is based in the US and bought Auth0, another big name in IAM, in 2021.7 alternatives
Auth0
Auth0 is an identity and access management (IAM) company from the US. It was bought by Okta is 2021.7 alternatives
1.1.1.1
1.1.1.1 is a public DNS server from the US based company Cloudflare.10 alternatives
OpenDNS
OpenDNS is a public DNS resolver from the USA, owned by Cisco.10 alternatives
X
X (formerly Twitter) is a microblogging and social media service from the USA, owned by Elon Musk.2 alternatives
Google Chrome
Google Chrome is a web browser from US American company Google, which is powered by Googles open-source web engine Chromium.3 alternatives
YouTube
YouTube is a video platform owned by the US american company Google.4 alternatives
LinkedIn is a professional networking platform from the USA.1 alternatives
hCaptcha
hCaptcha is USA-based captcha service. The service has a free plan and a focus on data privacy.7 alternatives
Yandex Search
Yandex Search is a Russian search engine. The focus of the search engine is on the Russian-speaking market.6 alternatives
Waze
Waze is a navigation app that was bought by Google in 2013. The app has a more community-oriented approach than Google Maps.8 alternatives
WordPress.com
WordPress.com is a WordPress hosting provider owned by Automattic, a US American company which contributes to the development of WordPress.14 alternatives
Yandex Metrica
Yandex Metrica is a web analytics service by the Russian company Yandex.30 alternatives
Mailchimp Transactional Email
Mailchimp Transactional Email, formerly Mandrill, is a product of the USA-based email marketing company [Mailchimp](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/mailchimp).5 alternatives
Mailchimp
Mailchimp is a USA-based email marketing service. Mailchimp also offers a [transactional email service](https://european-alternatives.eu/category/transactional-email-service), formerly known as Mandrill.11 alternatives
Google Fonts
Google Fonts is a font service by USA-based company Google. The fonts on the service are all under a free software license. Which means they can be freely used. Currently it is only allowed to use the service in the European Union with the user's consent or with a legitimate interest.2 alternatives
DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean is a US-American cloud computing platform. It has data centers world wide and offers virtual servers (called Droplets), managed databases, object storage, serverless and managed Kubernetes.12 alternatives
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Office is an office suite from the US-American company Microsoft. It contains many applications like Word for text processing, Excel for spreadsheets and PowerPoint for presentations. The applications are available for desktop, mobile and online. With a Microsoft account, those applications can be used for document collaboration.5 alternatives
Ginger
Ginger is a US-American and Israeli spell and grammar checker. They offer applications for many desktop and mobile platforms, and even offer their own Android Keyboard.1 alternatives
Google Calendar
Google Calendar is a calendar service from the US-American company Google.4 alternatives
GoDaddy
GoDaddy is a US-American domain name registrar and and web hosting company.12 alternatives
DreamHost WordPress
DreamHost is a US-American web hosting provider that offers managed WordPress hosting.14 alternatives
Bluehost WordPress
Bluehost is a web hoster from the USA that offers managed WordPress hosting.14 alternatives
Hostgator WordPress
Hostgator is a US web host that offers managed WordPress hosting as one of its main products.14 alternatives
Amazon Route 53
Amazon Route 53 is a managed DNS service from the US-American cloud service provider [Amazon Web Services (AWS)](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/aws-amazon-web-services). They offer many advanced features like DNS Failover, Geo DNS and DNSSEC.8 alternatives
Google Cloud DNS
Google Cloud DNS is a managed DNS provider of the US-American cloud provider [Google Cloud Platform](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/gcp-google-cloud-platform).8 alternatives
Kinsta
Kinsta is a managed WordPress hosting provider from the United States. They are known for their great support. The hoster uses [Google Cloud Platform](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/gcp-google-cloud-platform) to host the WordPress sites.14 alternatives
PandaDoc
Pandadoc is a electronic signature software from the USA. It is US ESIGN and eIDAS compliant.7 alternatives
Dropbox Sign
Dropbox Sign is an electronic signature software from the USA. Dropbox Sign is a product of [Dropbox](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/dropbox) and was called HelloSign before it was bought by them.7 alternatives
Zoom
Zoom is a video conferencing software from the US-American company Zoom Video Communications. Zoom gained international popularity mainly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoom was criticized because of some security problems. It was marketed as using end-to-end encryption, but this was not the case.9 alternatives
Vimeo
Vimeo is a video hosting platform from the USA. In contrast to [YoutTube](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/youtube), Vimeo focuses less on the social media part of a video platform, but specializes in making videos available on business websites, for example. Accordingly, Vimeo's business model is not financed by advertising, but rather by subscriptions, as is usual for a SaaS business.4 alternatives
Wistia
Wistia is a video hosting service from the USA. They offer many advanced features for digital marketing and are therefore consequently more expensive.4 alternatives
Google Maps Platform
Google Maps Platform is the maps API service from the US-American company Alphabet. It is the custom map API product of [Google Maps](https://european-alternatives.eu/alternative-to/google-maps).4 alternatives
Mapbox
Mapbox is a US-American maps API service that provides custom maps for all kinds of use cases. Mapbox uses OpenStreetMap and NASA map data, but also proprietary maps from other vendors.4 alternatives
UptimeRobot
UptimeRobot is an uptime monitoring service from the USA. They offer monitoring for websites, cronjobs and SSL.10 alternatives
Let's Encrypt
Let's Encrypt is a non-profit certificate authority run by the US-based Internet Security Research Group (ISRG). It is the world's largest Certificate Authority and has developed the ACME protocol for issuing certificates.1 alternatives
SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a survey tool from the US. They are one of the most used tools to create surveys and help its customers to conduct market research and other surveys.15 alternatives
Google Forms
Google Forms is a free survey tool from the American tech company Google. They are one of the most used tools to create surveys and allow you to get insights quickly by helping you to create and share online surveys and analyze the results in real-time. One has to note, that the survey itself and the response data is stored on Google servers and thereby is subject to the data policies of Google.15 alternatives
HubSpot Marketing Hub
HubSpot Marketing Hub is the marketing automation product from the US company HubSpot. HubSpot is a SaaS company focused on tools for marketers, sales, and customer service and is considered one of the biggest names in these industries.9 alternatives
Jira
Jira is an Australian project management software. They offer classic features like kanban boards, automations, integrations, and reports and include an issue tracker.5 alternatives
Asana
Asana is a project management software from the United States of America. They enable you to create tasks and view them as a list, in a kanban-board or in a timeline, create reports about the current project state and automate tedious tasks.5 alternatives
Clockify
Clockify is a time tracking app from the US.13 alternatives
OneTrust
OneTrust is a consent management provider (CMP) from Atlanta, USA. OneTrust does not offer public pricing and is geared more towards large companies, of which they have many as customers.4 alternatives
TrustArc
TrustArc is a consent managment provider (CMP) from California, USA. In addition to the CMP, TrustArc also sells a privacy certification program called "TRUSTe", which has been criticized for not enforcing data protection very carefully.4 alternatives
Harvest
Harvest is a time tracking app from the USA. The software focuses on time tracking for teams and invoicing. They offer apps for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android.13 alternatives
Twilio
Twilio is a US-American communication provider that offers users to send/receive SMSs and do voice calls via API.4 alternatives
