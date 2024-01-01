Microsoft Azure logo

European alternatives to Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure is one of the largest cloud platforms in the world. It offers all the standard services that the big other cloud providers also offer, such as virtual servers, managed databases, object storage, CDN, etc.. One advantage is that since the service is from microsoft it integrates well with existing microsoft products.

This pages lists European Microsoft Azure alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Scaleway
France
Uses renewable energy
EU
Scaleway is a cloud provider with a variety of services. Besides the public cloud called Scaleway Elements, they also offer dedicated servers and even renting racks in data centers.

The public cloud Scaleway Elements offers all the important components of a general cloud provider. There are virtual servers, an object storage service that is S3-compatible, DNS and VPC. They also offer some managed services like managed kubernetes or managed databases. The managed databases available are MySQL and PostgreSQL.

OVHcloud
France EU
OVHcloud is a public cloud provider from France with a wide range of services. It offers the classic services such as virtual servers for different applications, object storage, managed databases and managed Kubernetes.

OVHcloud is also based on OpenStack and offers the possibility to configure the services via the OpenStack CLI.

UpCloud
Finland EU
UpCloud is a cloud computing platform with servers around the world. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases, managed Kubernetes and object storage. The block storage can be upgraded to achieve higher read and write speeds (IOPS), which can be useful for databases or other memory-intensive applications.

Exoscale
Switzerland EFTA
Exoscale is a cloud computing platform from Switzerland with several server locations within Europe. It offers virtual servers, object storage (S3 compatible), managed kubernetes, managed databases, DNS and CDN. The managed database service offers Apache Kafka and Redis in addition to the commonly offered MySQL and PostgreSQL. The virtual servers are available in different strengths and specializations such as CPU, memory, storage optimized. In addition, own GPU instances are offered, which can be used for GPU intensive computations.

On the subject of API key permissions, API keys can be created that can be restricted to individual service groups such as "Compute". For the object storage service, it can even be restricted at bucket level.

The company is owned by A1, one of the largest Austrian communication providers.

gridscale
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
gridscale is a cloud computing platform from Germany. Like most general cloud providers, gridscale provides virtual servers, managed Kubernetes, managed databases, load balancers and object storage. They offer a big variety of database types like Postgres, Microsoft SQL, MariaDB, MySQL and Redis as a cache and as a storage. They also provide managed NFS (network file storage) servers, that can be helpful to share data between Kubernetes nodes. gridscale offers servers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Elastx
Sweden
Uses renewable energy
EU
Elastx is a cloud computing platform from Sweden. They use OpenStack and offer managed Kubernetes, object storage and a web application firewall. They operate three accessibility zones (AZ) in separate data centers in Sweden 20 km away from each other to host high availability applications.

Fuga Cloud
Netherlands EU
Fuga Cloud is a cloud platform from the Netherlands. It offers virtual servers in many different sizes and also GPU and memory optimized instances. It is possible to attach block storage to the instances. Fuga Cloud also offers object storage (more about Fuga Cloud Object Store here), load balancers, managed kubernetes and DNS. Fuga Cloud is also based on OpenStack and offers the possibility to configure the services via the OpenStack CLI. Using a open source platform can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.

IONOS
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
IONOS is a German cloud computing platform. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases and object storage.

Seeweb
Italy
Uses renewable energy
EU
Seeweb is an Italian cloud computing platform. Seeweb operates several modern data centers in Italy, which are powered by renewable energy. It offers virtual servers, managed databases and message queuing services.

Open Telekom Cloud
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Open Telekom Cloud is a cloud computing platform by the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG. The cloud provider is based on OpenStack which is open source and can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.

Aruba Cloud
Italy EU
Aruba Cloud is a VPS provider from Italy with many data centers in Europe. It offers virtual servers, managed databases, domains and DNS.

STACKIT
Germany EU
STACKIT is a cloud computing platform by the German retail group Schwarz Group. They offers managed services like object storage, kubernetes, block storage and databases. Besides the often offered managed services MySQL and Postgres, STACKIT also offers managed Redis, MongoDB, RabbitMQ and ELK (Elasticsearch, Logstash and Kibana). STACKIT currently operates two data centers, one in Germany and one in Austria.

