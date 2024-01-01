Elastx logo

Elastx

Sweden
Uses renewable energy
EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn GitHub
Website

Elastx

Elastx is a cloud computing platform from Sweden. They use OpenStack and offer managed Kubernetes, object storage and a web application firewall. They operate three accessibility zones (AZ) in separate data centers in Sweden 20 km away from each other to host high availability applications.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
ops.elastx.cloud Management of Core Service Web Report
app.jelastic.elastx.net Management of Core Service Web Report
elastx.se Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Elastx only uses renewable energy and is ISO 14001 certified.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category Cloud computing platforms
Scaleway logo

Scaleway
France
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

Scaleway is a cloud provider with a variety of services. Besides the public cloud called Scaleway Elements, they also offer dedicated servers and even renting racks in data centers.

The public cloud Scaleway Elements offers all the important components of a general cloud provider. There are virtual servers, an object storage service that is S3-compatible, DNS and VPC. They also offer some managed services like managed kubernetes or managed databases. The managed databases available are MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Read more
OVHcloud logo

OVHcloud
France EU
Website

OVHcloud is a public cloud provider from France with a wide range of services. It offers the classic services such as virtual servers for different applications, object storage, managed databases and managed Kubernetes.

OVHcloud is also based on OpenStack and offers the possibility to configure the services via the OpenStack CLI.

Read more
See more
Other products in category Managed Kubernetes services
Scaleway logo

Scaleway
France
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

Scaleway is a cloud provider with a variety of services. Besides the public cloud called Scaleway Elements, they also offer dedicated servers and even renting racks in data centers.

The public cloud Scaleway Elements offers all the important components of a general cloud provider. There are virtual servers, an object storage service that is S3-compatible, DNS and VPC. They also offer some managed services like managed kubernetes or managed databases. The managed databases available are MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Read more
gridscale logo

gridscale
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

gridscale is a cloud computing platform from Germany. Like most general cloud providers, gridscale provides virtual servers, managed Kubernetes, managed databases, load balancers and object storage. They offer a big variety of database types like Postgres, Microsoft SQL, MariaDB, MySQL and Redis as a cache and as a storage. They also provide managed NFS (network file storage) servers, that can be helpful to share data between Kubernetes nodes. gridscale offers servers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner