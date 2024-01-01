Elastx
Elastx is a cloud computing platform from Sweden. They use OpenStack and offer managed Kubernetes, object storage and a web application firewall. They operate three accessibility zones (AZ) in separate data centers in Sweden 20 km away from each other to host high availability applications.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|ops.elastx.cloud
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.jelastic.elastx.net
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|elastx.se
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Elastx only uses renewable energy and is ISO 14001 certified.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.