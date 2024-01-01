Elastx is a cloud computing platform from Sweden. They use OpenStack and offer managed Kubernetes, object storage and a web application firewall. They operate three accessibility zones (AZ) in separate data centers in Sweden 20 km away from each other to host high availability applications.

Hosting

Sustainability

Elastx only uses renewable energy and is ISO 14001 certified.

