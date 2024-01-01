Sustainability

Climate change is one of the most significant challenges of our time. That is why European Alternatives wants to make its contribution to the transition to a sustainable future.

European Alternatives is hosted on energy-efficient servers powered with renewable energy. We host our platform on Scaleway, which offers very detailed information about their sustainability effort.

Find out more here.

We also use a content delivery network for assets like images, fonts, etc. to reduce network traffic.

Listed products

All products listed on European Alternatives that use renewable energy to provide their services are marked with a green leaf symbol.

Read more about that here.