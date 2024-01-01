European cloud computing platforms

A cloud computing platform provides on-demand hosting services. Cloud providers offer scalable services and often charge on a pay-as-you-go basis. In this category we try to list only general purpose cloud providers that offer managed services like managed databases, managed cluster, object storage, DNS, etc. in addition to virtual servers.

Hosters with a focus on virtual servers, are only listed in the category virtual private server (VPS) hosters. There is also a separate category for platform as a service (PaaS) providers that focus on hosting applications rather than providing infrastructure.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria here.