Scalingo is a French platform as a Service (PaaS) provider. They support many languages, frameworks and a variety of databases.
European platform as a service (PaaS) providers
A platform as a service (PaaS) is a cloud computing service that focuses on deploying applications, rather than providing servers.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
European services
clever cloud
clever cloud is a French Platform as a Service (PaaS). It offers runtimes for many programming languages, such as JavaScript, PHP, Java, Ruby, Python and many more.
clever cloud also offers an object storage service called Cellar. (Read more here)
Stackhero is a French Platform as a Service (PaaS).
It offers multiple services like:
- Dedicated runtimes for languages such as Node.js, Python or PHP.
- Databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL or Redis.
- Docker containers hosting
- Managed services like RabbitMQ, InfluxDB, Mosquitto (MQTT), Node-RED and more.
Each service is running on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Services can be started in 2 minutes.
Hidora is a Swiss platform-as-a-service provider. They support many languages (Go, Ruby, Java, ...) and a variety of SQL and noSQL databases and cache servers (Redis, memcached).
