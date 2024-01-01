Stackhero
Stackhero is a French Platform as a Service (PaaS).
It offers multiple services like:
- Dedicated runtimes for languages such as Node.js, Python or PHP.
- Databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL or Redis.
- Docker containers hosting
- Managed services like RabbitMQ, InfluxDB, Mosquitto (MQTT), Node-RED and more.
Each service is running on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Services can be started in 2 minutes.
Sustainability
Stackhero is hosted on Scaleway and Hetzner, which only uses renewable energy for their servers.