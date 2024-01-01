Stackhero is a French Platform as a Service (PaaS).

It offers multiple services like:

Dedicated runtimes for languages such as Node.js, Python or PHP.

Databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL or Redis.

Docker containers hosting

Managed services like RabbitMQ, InfluxDB, Mosquitto (MQTT), Node-RED and more.

Each service is running on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Services can be started in 2 minutes.

Sustainability

Stackhero is hosted on Scaleway and Hetzner, which only uses renewable energy for their servers.