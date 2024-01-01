Scalingo logo

Scalingo is a French platform as a Service (PaaS) provider. They support many languages, frameworks and a variety of databases.

clever cloud logo

clever cloud
France EU
Website

clever cloud is a French Platform as a Service (PaaS). It offers runtimes for many programming languages, such as JavaScript, PHP, Java, Ruby, Python and many more.

clever cloud also offers an object storage service called Cellar. (Read more here)

Stackhero logo

Stackhero
France
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

Stackhero is a French Platform as a Service (PaaS).

It offers multiple services like:

  • Dedicated runtimes for languages such as Node.js, Python or PHP.
  • Databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL or Redis.
  • Docker containers hosting
  • Managed services like RabbitMQ, InfluxDB, Mosquitto (MQTT), Node-RED and more.

Each service is running on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Services can be started in 2 minutes.

