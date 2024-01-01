Scalingo
Scalingo is a French platform as a Service (PaaS) provider. They support many languages, frameworks and a variety of databases.
clever cloud is a French Platform as a Service (PaaS). It offers runtimes for many programming languages, such as JavaScript, PHP, Java, Ruby, Python and many more.
clever cloud also offers an object storage service called Cellar. (Read more here)
Stackhero is a French Platform as a Service (PaaS).
It offers multiple services like:
Each service is running on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Services can be started in 2 minutes.
