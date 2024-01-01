Hetzner logo

Hetzner is a German hoster that sells virtual servers with very affordable prices.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
accounts.hetzner.com Management of Core Service Web Report
cdn.hetzner.de Static Content Web Report
www.hetzner.com Representation Web Report
status.hetzner.com Representation Web
  • noris network AG (AS12337)
Report
matomo.hetzner.com Tracking Web Report
docs.hetzner.com Documentation Web Report

Sustainability

All datacenters of Hetzner are powered with sustainable power.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

