Combell Cloud is an OpenStack based VPS provider from Belgium. Combell offers Linux and Windows virtual servers, a free load balancer and unlimited data traffic.

Pricing

Combell Cloud starts at €13.29 monthly for a 1 vCPU, 1 GB vRAM and 50 GB SSD server and goes up from there.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Combell's data centers are located in Belgium.

Sustainability

As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.