Combell Cloud
Combell Cloud is an OpenStack based VPS provider from Belgium. Combell offers Linux and Windows virtual servers, a free load balancer and unlimited data traffic.
Pricing
Combell Cloud starts at €13.29 monthly for a 1 vCPU, 1 GB vRAM and 50 GB SSD server and goes up from there.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Combell's data centers are located in Belgium.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.combell.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|identity.combell.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|my.combell.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.combell.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.