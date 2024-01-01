Combell Cloud logo

Combell Cloud is an OpenStack based VPS provider from Belgium. Combell offers Linux and Windows virtual servers, a free load balancer and unlimited data traffic.

Pricing

Combell Cloud starts at €13.29 monthly for a 1 vCPU, 1 GB vRAM and 50 GB SSD server and goes up from there.

Hosting

Combell's data centers are located in Belgium.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.combell.com Core Service Web Report
identity.combell.com Authentication Web Report
my.combell.com Management of Core Service Web Report
www.combell.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.

