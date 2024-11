netcup is a German hoster with affordable prices and multiple location in Europe. They also offer special storage instances.

Pricing

The vserver offers start at 2.99€/month.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider www.customercontrolpanel.de Management of Core Service Web netcup (AS197540) Report www.netcup.eu Representation Web netcup (AS197540) Report

Sustainability

netcup's servers are powered with renewable energy.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.