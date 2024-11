Fuga Cloud offers in its Object Storage service an S3 compatible object storage without cold storage.

Fuga Cloud as a cloud platform is described on a separate page.

Pricing

General

Data storage: €0.05/GB/month

Incoming data traffic: free

Outgoing data traffic: 0.05 €/month

API requests (PUT/LIST): 0.05€/10.000 calls

API requests (other): 0.004€/10.000 calls

Hosting