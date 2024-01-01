European object storage providers

Object storage providers allow their users to store files hierarchically. For each file, metadata can be attached and the provider takes care of the data management, replication, ect.

The most commonly known object storage provider is Amazon S3. The protocol used to interact with files in S3 has become a quasi-standard. Many object storage providers therefore advertise that they are S3-compatible, i.e. that they support the S3 protocol. With S3-compatible providers, it is therefore possible to use tools such as the many CLI tools that are made for S3, which brings many advantages.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria here.