Bunny Storage

Bunny offers object storage delivered through their CDN. You may choose between their standard object storage plans, which is simple region-based object storage. Or their edge-based plans, which replicate your data around the world to increase delivery performance, for additional cost.

Pricing

Their standard SSD Tier costs USD 0.02 / region / GB. An example configuration of their edge-based storage with 20 GB and 15 replication points costs USD 6 monthly. Their listed prices do not include the CDN delivery bandwidth cost of your files.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting