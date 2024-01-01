Bunny Storage logo

Bunny offers object storage delivered through their CDN. You may choose between their standard object storage plans, which is simple region-based object storage. Or their edge-based plans, which replicate your data around the world to increase delivery performance, for additional cost.

Pricing

Their standard SSD Tier costs USD 0.02 / region / GB. An example configuration of their edge-based storage with 20 GB and 15 replication points costs USD 6 monthly. Their listed prices do not include the CDN delivery bandwidth cost of your files.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
storage.bunnycdn.com Core Service Web Report
panel.bunny.net Core Service Web Report
api.bunny.net Core Service Web Report
bunny.net Representation Web Report
docs.bunny.net Documentation Web Report
status.bunny.net Status Page Web Report
