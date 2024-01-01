Bunny Storage
Bunny offers object storage delivered through their CDN. You may choose between their standard object storage plans, which is simple region-based object storage. Or their edge-based plans, which replicate your data around the world to increase delivery performance, for additional cost.
Pricing
Their standard SSD Tier costs USD 0.02 / region / GB. An example configuration of their edge-based storage with 20 GB and 15 replication points costs USD 6 monthly. Their listed prices do not include the CDN delivery bandwidth cost of your files.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|storage.bunnycdn.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|panel.bunny.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.bunny.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|bunny.net
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.bunny.net
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report
|status.bunny.net
|Status Page
|Web
|
|Report