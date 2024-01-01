Scaleway Object Storage logo

Scaleway Object Storage

France
Uses renewable energy
EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Scaleway Object Storage

Scaleway offers S3-compatible storage in its Object Storage service.

Scaleway as a cloud computing platform is described on a separate page.

Pricing

General

Data storage: ~ €0.01/GB/month
Incoming data traffic: free
Outgoing data traffic: 0.01 €/month

Cold storage

Data storage: ~ €0.002/GB/month
Moving to cold storage: free

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
s3.fr-par.scw.cloud Core Service Web Report
s3.pl-waw.scw.cloud Core Service Web Report
s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud Core Service Web Report
www.scaleway.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Object storage providers
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner