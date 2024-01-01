Scaleway Object Storage
Scaleway offers S3-compatible storage in its Object Storage service.
Scaleway as a cloud computing platform is described on a separate page.
Pricing
General
Data storage: ~ €0.01/GB/month
Incoming data traffic: free
Outgoing data traffic: 0.01 €/month
Cold storage
Data storage: ~ €0.002/GB/month
Moving to cold storage: free
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|s3.fr-par.scw.cloud
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|s3.pl-waw.scw.cloud
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.scaleway.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report