Bunny CDN is a CDN provider that offers image processing (f.e. scaling) and special services for video streaming. Edge Storage makes it possible to store object on edge which makes content delivery even faster.
European alternatives to Cloudflare
Cloudflare provides CDN and DDOS protection services.
This pages lists European Cloudflare alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
KeyCDN is a CDN provider. It also offers image resizing.
BlazingCDN
BlazingCDN is a CDN service from Poland, that offers a network of more than 50 PoP. BlazingCDN can be used to serve static content with caching, to proxy whole websites, and to stream videos.
Myra CDN is the content delivery network service of the German security technology company Myra Security.
Leaseweb CDN
Leaseweb CDN is the content delivery network service of the Dutch cloud provider Leaseweb. They also offer a Multi-CDN product.
OVHcloud CDN
OVHcloud CDN is the content delivery network service of the French cloud provider OVHcloud.
jsDelivr is a free CDN for open source code like JS or CSS. It only possible to use jsDelivr for open source code published on GitHub, npm, ect.
