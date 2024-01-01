Cloudflare logo

European alternatives to Cloudflare

Cloudflare provides CDN and DDOS protection services.

This pages lists European Cloudflare alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Bunny CDN logo

Bunny CDN
Slovenia EU
Website Affiliate link

Bunny CDN is a CDN provider that offers image processing (f.e. scaling) and special services for video streaming. Edge Storage makes it possible to store object on edge which makes content delivery even faster.

Read more
BlazingCDN logo

BlazingCDN
Poland EU Free plan
Website

BlazingCDN is a CDN service from Poland, that offers a network of more than 50 PoP. BlazingCDN can be used to serve static content with caching, to proxy whole websites, and to stream videos.

Read more
Myra CDN logo

Myra CDN
Germany EU Price on Request
Website

Myra CDN is the content delivery network service of the German security technology company Myra Security.

Read more
Leaseweb CDN logo

Leaseweb CDN
Netherlands EU
Website

Leaseweb CDN is the content delivery network service of the Dutch cloud provider Leaseweb. They also offer a Multi-CDN product.

Read more
jsDelivr logo

jsDelivr
Poland EU Free plan
Website

jsDelivr is a free CDN for open source code like JS or CSS. It only possible to use jsDelivr for open source code published on GitHub, npm, ect.

Read more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner