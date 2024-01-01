Bunny CDN
Bunny CDN is a CDN provider that offers image processing (f.e. scaling) and special services for video streaming. Edge Storage makes it possible to store object on edge which makes content delivery even faster.
|Property
|POPs
|121
Pricing
The price for traffic in Europe/North America is $0.01/GB in the Standard network and $0.005/GB in the Volume Network. The Standard network has more PoPs (Points of Presence) than the Volume network. There is a minimum monthly fee of $1.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.