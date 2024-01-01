Bunny CDN logo

Bunny CDN is a CDN provider that offers image processing (f.e. scaling) and special services for video streaming. Edge Storage makes it possible to store object on edge which makes content delivery even faster.

Property
POPs 121

Pricing

The price for traffic in Europe/North America is $0.01/GB in the Standard network and $0.005/GB in the Volume Network. The Standard network has more PoPs (Points of Presence) than the Volume network. There is a minimum monthly fee of $1.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
random-subdomain.b-cdn.net Core Service Web Report
dash.bunny.net Management of Core Service Web Report
bunny.net Representation Web Report
