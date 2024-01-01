BlazingCDN is a CDN service from Poland, that offers a network of more than 50 PoP. BlazingCDN can be used to serve static content with caching, to proxy whole websites, and to stream videos.

Pricing

BlazingCDN has no minimum monthly spending or fee and offers 10 GB of transfer for free each month. The traffic costs $5/TB, which is cheap, but not very granular. Other CDNs often charge per GB.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting