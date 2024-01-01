BlazingCDN logo

BlazingCDN is a CDN service from Poland, that offers a network of more than 50 PoP. BlazingCDN can be used to serve static content with caching, to proxy whole websites, and to stream videos.

Pricing

BlazingCDN has no minimum monthly spending or fee and offers 10 GB of transfer for free each month. The traffic costs $5/TB, which is cheap, but not very granular. Other CDNs often charge per GB.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
hiapi.blazingcdn.com Core Service Web
  • DataWeb Global Group B.V. (AS39572)
Report
wapi.blazingcdn.com Core Service Web
  • DataWeb Global Group B.V. (AS39572)
Report
id.blazingcdn.com Authentication Web
  • DataWeb Global Group B.V. (AS39572)
Report
client.blazingcdn.com Management of Core Service Web
  • DataWeb Global Group B.V. (AS39572)
Report
panel.blazingcdn.com Management of Core Service Web
  • DataWeb Global Group B.V. (AS39572)
Report
blazingcdn.com Representation Web
  • A2 Hosting, Inc. (AS55293)
Report
knowledgebase.blazingcdn.com Documentation Web
  • A2 Hosting, Inc. (AS55293)
Report
