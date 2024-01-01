IONOS object storage logo

IONOS object storage

Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

IONOS object storage

IONOS offers S3-compatible object storage without cold storage in its Object Storage service.

Pricing

General

Data storage: €0.015/GB/month
Incoming data traffic: free
Outgoing data traffic: 0.06 €/month
API requests (PUT/COPY/POST/LIST): 0.04 €/10.000 calls
API requests (GET): 0.003 €/10.000 calls

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.ionos.com Core Service Web Report
s3-eu-central-1.ionoscloud.com Core Service Web Report
www.ionos.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

The data centers in Germany, UK and the biggest one in the USA only use renewable energy. In the other data centers the carbon is offset.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category Object storage providers
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner