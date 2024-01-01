IONOS object storage

IONOS offers S3-compatible object storage without cold storage in its Object Storage service.

Pricing

General

Data storage: €0.015/GB/month

Incoming data traffic: free

Outgoing data traffic: 0.06 €/month

API requests (PUT/COPY/POST/LIST): 0.04 €/10.000 calls

API requests (GET): 0.003 €/10.000 calls

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider api.ionos.com Core Service Web IONOS (AS8560) Report s3-eu-central-1.ionoscloud.com Core Service Web IONOS (AS8560) Report www.ionos.com Representation Web IONOS (AS8560) Report

Sustainability

The data centers in Germany, UK and the biggest one in the USA only use renewable energy. In the other data centers the carbon is offset.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.