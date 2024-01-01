IONOS object storage
IONOS offers S3-compatible object storage without cold storage in its Object Storage service.
Pricing
General
Data storage: €0.015/GB/month
Incoming data traffic: free
Outgoing data traffic: 0.06 €/month
API requests (PUT/COPY/POST/LIST): 0.04 €/10.000 calls
API requests (GET): 0.003 €/10.000 calls
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.ionos.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|s3-eu-central-1.ionoscloud.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.ionos.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
The data centers in Germany, UK and the biggest one in the USA only use renewable energy. In the other data centers the carbon is offset.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.