Contabo Object Storage logo

Contabo Object Storage

Germany EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Contabo Object Storage

Contabo Object Storage is the S3-compatible object storage service of the German hoster Contabo.

The virtual private server (VPS) products of Contabo are described on a separate page.

Pricing

The price is charged per 250GB/month and starts at 1.99€. They do not charge data trafic.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
eu2.contabostorage.com Core Service Web Report
my.contabo.com Authentication Web Report
contabo.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Object storage providers
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner