Contabo Object Storage
Contabo Object Storage is the S3-compatible object storage service of the German hoster Contabo.
The virtual private server (VPS) products of Contabo are described on a separate page.
Pricing
The price is charged per 250GB/month and starts at 1.99€. They do not charge data trafic.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|eu2.contabostorage.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|my.contabo.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|contabo.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report