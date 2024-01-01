Intercolo
Intercolo is an object storage provider from Germany. They have very affordable prices including no fees for outgoing traffic and are S3 compatible, which makes migrating easy.
Pricing
Data storage: 4.99 € /TB/month
Incoming data traffic: free
Outgoing data traffic: free (fair use)
Hosting
All servers are owned by Intercolo themselves and located in Germany.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.intercolo.de
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|web1.intercolo.de
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|intercolo.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|help.intercolo.de
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.intercolo.de
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report
|kb.intercolo.de
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Intercolo uses 100% sustainable energy sources to power their data centers.