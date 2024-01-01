Intercolo is an object storage provider from Germany. They have very affordable prices including no fees for outgoing traffic and are S3 compatible, which makes migrating easy.

Pricing

Data storage: 4.99 € /TB/month

Incoming data traffic: free

Outgoing data traffic: free (fair use)

Hosting

All servers are owned by Intercolo themselves and located in Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider api.intercolo.de Core Service Web intercolo GmbH (AS57433) Report web1.intercolo.de Management of Core Service Web intercolo GmbH (AS57433) Report intercolo.de Representation Web intercolo GmbH (AS57433) Report help.intercolo.de Documentation Web intercolo GmbH (AS57433) Report docs.intercolo.de Documentation Web intercolo GmbH (AS57433) Report kb.intercolo.de Documentation Web intercolo GmbH (AS57433) Report

Sustainability

Intercolo uses 100% sustainable energy sources to power their data centers.