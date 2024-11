Cellar is the object storage product from clever cloud. It is S3-compatible and 100MB per month is free for easy testing.

Pricing

The first 100MB traffic and traffic are free every month.

General

Data storage: ~ €0.02/GB/month (0.015 € after 1TB, 0.01 € after 25TB)

Incoming data traffic: free

Outgoing data traffic: 0.09 €/GB (0.07 € after 10TB)

Hosting