Tebi is an S3-compatible object storage provider with a free tier of 25 GB of storage and 250 GB of traffic. Tebi can also replicate data across data centers to ensure high reliability.

Pricing

Pay As You Go

Data storage: 0.02 $/GB/month Incoming data traffic: free Outgoing data traffic: 0.01 $/month Free storage: 25GB Free traffic: 250GB

Other

Tebi also offers two plans with fixed price per month. The "Transfer Oriented" plan offers extra traffic for $500/month and "Storage Oriented" offers extra storage for $1200/month.

Hosting