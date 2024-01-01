Tebi logo

Tebi is an S3-compatible object storage provider with a free tier of 25 GB of storage and 250 GB of traffic. Tebi can also replicate data across data centers to ensure high reliability.

Pricing

Pay As You Go

Data storage: 0.02 $/GB/month Incoming data traffic: free Outgoing data traffic: 0.01 $/month Free storage: 25GB Free traffic: 250GB

Other

Tebi also offers two plans with fixed price per month. The "Transfer Oriented" plan offers extra traffic for $500/month and "Storage Oriented" offers extra storage for $1200/month.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
s3.tebi.io Core Service Web Report
client.tebi.io Management of Core Service Web Report
tebi.io Representation Web Report
docs.tebi.io Documentation Web Report
