Leaseweb Object Storage

Leaseweb offers a cost-effective and scalable Object Storage solution for storing large amounts of data. It utilizes standard protocols and S3 APIs to organize data into buckets. This service ensures high durability and availability by redundantly distributing data across multiple geographically dispersed systems.

Pricing

Pricing Tiers: On-Demand: Pay as you go usage without any commitment, All pricing is per GB/Month. Committed: Requires a minimum commit of 500GB/Month, commits are billed monthly.

Standard, On demand:

Quantity Price
0-50TB € 0,01733 / GB
50-500TB € 0,01662 /GB
500+TB € 0,01591 /GB

Standard, Committed storage:

Quantity Price
0-50TB € 0,01485 /GB
50-500TB € 0,01425 /GB
500+TB € 0,01364 /GB

Traffic pricing Traffic in: FREE Traffic out:

Quantity Price
0-10TB/month € 0,0022 /GB
10-50TB/month € 0,0014 /GB
50TB+/month € 0,0010 /GB

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
nl.object-storage.io Core Service Web Report
de.object-storage.io Core Service Web
  • Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH (AS28753)
Report
www.leaseweb.com Representation Web
  • Meteverse Limited. (AS54994)
Report
kb.leaseweb.com Documentation Web Report
