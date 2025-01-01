Leaseweb Object Storage
Leaseweb offers a cost-effective and scalable Object Storage solution for storing large amounts of data. It utilizes standard protocols and S3 APIs to organize data into buckets. This service ensures high durability and availability by redundantly distributing data across multiple geographically dispersed systems.
Pricing
Pricing Tiers: On-Demand: Pay as you go usage without any commitment, All pricing is per GB/Month. Committed: Requires a minimum commit of 500GB/Month, commits are billed monthly.
Standard, On demand:
|Quantity
|Price
|0-50TB
|€ 0,01733 / GB
|50-500TB
|€ 0,01662 /GB
|500+TB
|€ 0,01591 /GB
Standard, Committed storage:
|Quantity
|Price
|0-50TB
|€ 0,01485 /GB
|50-500TB
|€ 0,01425 /GB
|500+TB
|€ 0,01364 /GB
Traffic pricing Traffic in: FREE Traffic out:
|Quantity
|Price
|0-10TB/month
|€ 0,0022 /GB
|10-50TB/month
|€ 0,0014 /GB
|50TB+/month
|€ 0,0010 /GB
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|nl.object-storage.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|de.object-storage.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.leaseweb.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|kb.leaseweb.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report