Fuga Cloud is a cloud platform from the Netherlands. It offers virtual servers in many different sizes and also GPU and memory optimized instances. It is possible to attach block storage to the instances. Fuga Cloud also offers object storage (more about Fuga Cloud Object Store here), load balancers, managed kubernetes and DNS. Fuga Cloud is also based on OpenStack and offers the possibility to configure the services via the OpenStack CLI. Using a open source platform can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.

Pricing

Virtual server pricing starts at 3.30/month. Managed Kubernetes is free of charge, you only have to pay for the resources (vservers, load balancers, ect.) used by the cluster.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
compute.api.ams.fuga.cloud Core Service Web
  • Cyso Group B.V. (AS25151)
identity.api.ams.fuga.cloud Core Service Web
  • Cyso Group B.V. (AS25151)
login.fuga.cloud Authentication Web Report
my.fuga.cloud Management of Core Service Web
  • Cyso Group B.V. (AS25151)
fuga.cloud Representation Web
  • Cyso Group B.V. (AS25151)
