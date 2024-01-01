Fuga Cloud is a cloud platform from the Netherlands. It offers virtual servers in many different sizes and also GPU and memory optimized instances. It is possible to attach block storage to the instances. Fuga Cloud also offers object storage (more about Fuga Cloud Object Store here), load balancers, managed kubernetes and DNS. Fuga Cloud is also based on OpenStack and offers the possibility to configure the services via the OpenStack CLI. Using a open source platform can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.

Pricing

Virtual server pricing starts at 3.30/month. Managed Kubernetes is free of charge, you only have to pay for the resources (vservers, load balancers, ect.) used by the cluster.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting