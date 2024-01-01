Open Telekom Cloud
Open Telekom Cloud is a cloud computing platform by the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG. The cloud provider is based on OpenStack which is open source and can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.
Pricing
Open Telekom Cloud offers a very flexible pricing and a pricing calculator.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|auth.otc.t-systems.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|ecs.eu-de.otc.t-systems.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ecs.eu-nl.otc.t-systems.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|console.otc.t-systems.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|open-telekom-cloud.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.otc.t-systems.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
The data centers are powered by electricity from 100% renewable sources.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.