Open Telekom Cloud is a cloud computing platform by the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG. The cloud provider is based on OpenStack which is open source and can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.

Pricing

Open Telekom Cloud offers a very flexible pricing and a pricing calculator.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider auth.otc.t-systems.com Authentication Web T-Systems International GmbH (AS6878) Report ecs.eu-de.otc.t-systems.com Management of Core Service Web T-Systems International GmbH (AS6878) Report ecs.eu-nl.otc.t-systems.com Management of Core Service Web T-Systems International GmbH (AS6878) Report console.otc.t-systems.com Management of Core Service Web T-Systems International GmbH (AS6878) Report open-telekom-cloud.com Representation Web T-Systems International GmbH (AS6878) Report docs.otc.t-systems.com Documentation Web T-Systems International GmbH (AS6878) Report

Sustainability

The data centers are powered by electricity from 100% renewable sources.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.