Aruba Cloud is a VPS provider from Italy with many data centers in Europe. It offers virtual servers, managed databases, domains and DNS.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
pagamenti.aruba.it Core Service Web Report
webmail.aruba.it Core Service Web Report
customerarea.aruba.it Management of Core Service Web Report
admin.dc1.arubacloud.com Management of Core Service Web Report
www.arubacloud.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

A few data centers, for example IT3, use renewable power.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

