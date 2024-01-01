Aruba Cloud
Aruba Cloud is a VPS provider from Italy with many data centers in Europe. It offers virtual servers, managed databases, domains and DNS.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|pagamenti.aruba.it
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|webmail.aruba.it
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|customerarea.aruba.it
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|admin.dc1.arubacloud.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.arubacloud.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
A few data centers, for example IT3, use renewable power.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.