STACKIT is a cloud computing platform by the German retail group Schwarz Group. They offers managed services like object storage, kubernetes, block storage and databases. Besides the often offered managed services MySQL and Postgres, STACKIT also offers managed Redis, MongoDB, RabbitMQ and ELK (Elasticsearch, Logstash and Kibana). STACKIT currently operates two data centers, one in Germany and one in Austria.

Pricing

STACKIT offers a very detailed price calculator for their services.

