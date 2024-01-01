Seeweb logo

Italy
Uses renewable energy
Seeweb is an Italian cloud computing platform. Seeweb operates several modern data centers in Italy, which are powered by renewable energy. It offers virtual servers, managed databases and message queuing services.

Sustainability

Seeweb is running all of its servers with renewable energy. In addition they are Gold Partner of The Green Web Foundation.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

