Seeweb is an Italian cloud computing platform. Seeweb operates several modern data centers in Italy, which are powered by renewable energy. It offers virtual servers, managed databases and message queuing services.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider api.seeweb.it Core Service Web Seeweb (AS12637) Report aop.seeweb.it Management of Core Service Web Seeweb (AS12637) Report www.seeweb.it Representation Web Seeweb (AS12637) Report

Sustainability

Seeweb is running all of its servers with renewable energy. In addition they are Gold Partner of The Green Web Foundation.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.