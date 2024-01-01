European alternatives to Grammarly

LanguageTool
Germany EU Open source Free plan
LanguageTool is a grammar, style, and spelling checker from Germany. The software is open source and they offer client for many clients.
Grammarly is a spelling and grammar checker from the USA.
This pages lists European Grammarly alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
