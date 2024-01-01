Startpage is a search engine with a focus on privacy. It uses the results from Google.
European alternatives to Microsoft Bing
Microsoft Bing is after Google Search the second biggest search engine in the world. In addition to its own search engine, many alternative search engines also use Microsoft Bing's search results in the background. These include Yahoo!, DuckDuckGo and Ecosia, among others.
This pages lists European Microsoft Bing alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Ecosia is a search engine with a focus on sustainability. The company donates 80 percent of its surplus revenue, which it generates through advertising, to conservation projects. In addition, the servers are CO2 neutral.
The search results of the search engine come from Bing and are optimized with its own algorithms.
GOOD is a non-profit search engine from Germany. It uses the search index of the Bing search engine. All advertising revenue is donated to charity and the non-profit is B Corp certified. Before a rebranding in 2022 GOOD was called gexsi.
Qwant is a French search engine that advertises privacy by not storing or selling any data about you. They use the Bing search index mixed with their own index, and therefore aren't reliant on Google. They also provide a special search engine for kids.
Metager is a German metasearch that combines search results from other providers. It is a non-profit association, the source code is open, and the servers run on green electricity. Metager also advertises high privacy.
swisscows is a Swiss search engine with a focus on privacy and family friendliness, as they try to prevent explicit content. swisscows uses the Bing search index, but also a self-made one.
Any suggestions?
