GOOD
GOOD is a non-profit search engine from Germany. It uses the search index of the Bing search engine. All advertising revenue is donated to charity and the non-profit is B Corp certified. Before a rebranding in 2022 GOOD was called gexsi.
Hosting
GOOD is hosted in Germany.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|good-search.org
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|tse1.mm.bing.net
|Static Content
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
GOOD is carbon neutral and, as a non-profit organization, supports projects that counteract climate change, among other things.