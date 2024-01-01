GOOD is a non-profit search engine from Germany. It uses the search index of the Bing search engine. All advertising revenue is donated to charity and the non-profit is B Corp certified. Before a rebranding in 2022 GOOD was called gexsi.

Hosting

GOOD is hosted in Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider good-search.org Core Service Web Neue Medien Muennich GmbH (AS34788) Report tse1.mm.bing.net Static Content Web Microsoft Azure (AS8068) Report

Sustainability

GOOD is carbon neutral and, as a non-profit organization, supports projects that counteract climate change, among other things.