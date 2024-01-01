Ecosia
Ecosia is a search engine with a focus on sustainability. The company donates 80 percent of its surplus revenue, which it generates through advertising, to conservation projects. In addition, the servers are CO2 neutral.
The search results of the search engine come from Bing and are optimized with its own algorithms.
Pricing
The search engine is free and financed by advertising.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|www.ecosia.org
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ac.ecosia.org
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|cdn-static.ecosia.org
|Static Content
|Web
|
|Report