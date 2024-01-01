Startpage logo

Startpage

Netherlands EU Mastodon X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Xing
Website

Startpage

Startpage is a search engine with a focus on privacy. It uses the results from Google.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.startpage.com Core Service Web
  • Routit BV (AS28685)
Report
Other products in category Search engines
Ecosia logo

Ecosia
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

Ecosia is a search engine with a focus on sustainability. The company donates 80 percent of its surplus revenue, which it generates through advertising, to conservation projects. In addition, the servers are CO2 neutral.

The search results of the search engine come from Bing and are optimized with its own algorithms.

Read more
GOOD logo

GOOD
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

GOOD is a non-profit search engine from Germany. It uses the search index of the Bing search engine. All advertising revenue is donated to charity and the non-profit is B Corp certified. Before a rebranding in 2022 GOOD was called gexsi.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner