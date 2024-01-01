Other products in category Search engines
Ecosia is a search engine with a focus on sustainability. The company donates 80 percent of its surplus revenue, which it generates through advertising, to conservation projects. In addition, the servers are CO2 neutral.
The search results of the search engine come from Bing and are optimized with its own algorithms.
GOOD is a non-profit search engine from Germany. It uses the search index of the Bing search engine. All advertising revenue is donated to charity and the non-profit is B Corp certified. Before a rebranding in 2022 GOOD was called gexsi.
