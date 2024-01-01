Metager is a German metasearch that combines search results from other providers. It is a non-profit association, the source code is open, and the servers run on green electricity. Metager also advertises high privacy.

Hosting

MetaGer is hosted on Hetzner.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider metager.org Core Service Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report metager.de Core Service Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report

Sustainability

metaGer powers its platform with 100% green energy, because they use Hetzner as a hosting provider.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.