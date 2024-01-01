metaGer
Metager is a German metasearch that combines search results from other providers. It is a non-profit association, the source code is open, and the servers run on green electricity. Metager also advertises high privacy.
Hosting
MetaGer is hosted on Hetzner.
|metager.org
|Core Service
|Web
|metager.de
|Core Service
|Web
Sustainability
metaGer powers its platform with 100% green energy, because they use Hetzner as a hosting provider.
