Metager is a German metasearch that combines search results from other providers. It is a non-profit association, the source code is open, and the servers run on green electricity. Metager also advertises high privacy.

Hosting

MetaGer is hosted on Hetzner.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
metager.org Core Service Web Report
metager.de Core Service Web Report

Sustainability

metaGer powers its platform with 100% green energy, because they use Hetzner as a hosting provider.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

