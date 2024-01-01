Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation apps worldwide. It can be used to route from A to B via car, walking, a bike or public transportation and offers apps for almost all platforms. Google Maps is free of charge and makes money with advertisement and the collection of usage data.

Google Maps also has a maps API product called Google Maps Platform, that can be used for embedding maps into websites or use custom maps in all kinds of application. You can find European Alternatives to Google Maps Platform here.

This pages lists European Google Maps alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).