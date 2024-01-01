komoot is a German navigation service. They focus heavily on outdoor sports with by allowing you to create custom routs and including lots of hiking / biking trails which are not available in other services.

Pricing

Their free service allows you to navigate with online maps. If you need offline maps, you can buy offline maps for specific regions for €3.99 one-time payment. They also offer Komoot Premium for €4.99 per month that includes offline maps for the whole world and also more feature for planning.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

