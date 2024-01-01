navigation apps logo

European navigation apps

Navigation apps help you get from A to B.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
European services

Mapy.cz logo

Mapy.cz
Czech Republic EU EU hosted
Mapy.cz is a navigation app from the Czech Republic. They offer apps for Android, iOS and AppGallery and can calculate routes for car, bike, public transportation and by foot. Mapy.cz is a product of the Czech internet company Seznam.cz.

Magic Earth logo

Magic Earth
Netherlands EU Free plan
MagicEarth is a navigation app for Android and iOS that uses the map data from OpenStreetMaps. It can be used offline and for different kinds of transportation.

komoot logo

komoot
Germany EU Free plan
komoot is a German navigation service. They focus heavily on outdoor sports with by allowing you to create custom routs and including lots of hiking / biking trails which are not available in other services.

OsmAnd logo

OsmAnd
Netherlands EU Open source Free plan
OsmAnd is a navigation app that uses the open data map OpenStreetMaps and works offline. The app is available on Android and iOS. On top of the main app, they offer multiple apps for special purposes like skiing or sea maps.

